BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) — A McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities.

The New York Police Department confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning.

Webb was shot in the neck Monday evening outside the fast-food restaurant where he worked, allegedly by a man whose mother had argued with Webb about the quality of her fries, officials have said.

Michael Morgan, 20, rushed to the McDonald’s after hearing the argument on a FaceTime call with his mother, according to authorities.

Morgan and Webb got into a physical altercation outside the restaurant, police have said. During that fight, Morgan allegedly reached for a gun and shot Webb in the neck, according to officials.

Prior to Webb’s death, Morgan had been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. His girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, 18, has also been charged with criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly handing Morgan the gun and running away with it after the shooting, according to officials.

Following his arrest in the McDonald’s incident, Morgan, of Brooklyn, New York, was also charged in an unrelated homicide from 2020, police said.