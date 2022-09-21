NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children, alleging business fraud, the politician announced Wednesday morning.

James said Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and his company falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to get banks to give him favorable interest rates. James is seeking to bar the former president and his children from never running a company in New York again.

James said Trump claimed money he didn’t have and lied about the size of his home. She is also referring the matter to the federal authorities to conduct a criminal investigation.

She called the findings “astounding” and Trump’s alleged actions “the art of the steal.”

“They all should be held accountable,” James said. “No one is above the law.”

The long-running civil probe involves allegations that Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, misstated the value of prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers, misleading lenders and tax authorities. Last month, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions during his deposition.

In May, James’ office said that it was nearing the end of its probe and that investigators had amassed substantial evidence that could support legal action against Trump, his company, or both. The Republican’s deposition was one of the few remaining missing pieces, the attorney general’s office said.

