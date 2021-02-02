Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Nurses surprise Illinois couple battling COVID-19 with dinner date

News

O’FALLON, Ill . – Love is in the air! An ‘inseparable’ couple who has been married for 63 years were separated after they were both hospitalized with COVID-19. But thanks to caring nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Illinois Terry Martinez, 86, and her husband Frank Martinez, 93 were reunited and treated to a special dinner date.

“As soon as we rolled him into her room, he said oh sweetheart you look beautiful”, said Kim Presson nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

After being told that the couple was always inseparable and very dependent on each other, their nurses, Presson and Hannah, decided to bring them a little bit of joy.

“We wanted them to be able to see each other, hold hands and eat together for the evening,” said Presson. “They spent about 2.5 hours watching the news and game shows with each other”.

Terry Martinez checked in on January 22, and her husband Frank followed on January 25.

Presson says being able to watch the Martinez’s spend time together just as they have done for so many years was therapeutic for them as well as the staff at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

