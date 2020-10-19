Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Nurse lived in trailer to protect wife from COVID-19 during pregnancy

by: Jack Watson/WROC and Sean Noone and Nexstar Media Wire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — A University of Rochester Medical Center nurse, who lived in a camper in his driveway to protect his pregnant wife from coronavirus, is now a dad.

JT and Taylor Rice welcomed son Jackson into the world in August.

“It was so awesome, and exciting, and [Jackson has] taught us so much already,” said Taylor.

“For as crazy as 2020 has been, between the pandemic and all the troubles in the world,” said JT, “Having him is like having that shining light, where it’s like, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

JT lived in a trailer beside his home for six weeks. When his rotation in the COVID-19 ICU ended in late spring, he got a test, which turned up negative, and moved back into his home.

“It was such a relief, to be able to come back inside,” said JT. “I had a calendar, I was kind of counting down the days.”

JT works with URMC’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

He told NewsNation affiliate WROC his stay in the trailer was well worth it to be extra cautious.

“You just look at him, and you get a smile on your face no matter what’s going on in the world,” JT added.

