Nurse brags on TikTok about defying COVID-19 restrictions, put on administrative leave

News

by: KOIN Staff and Aleksandra Bush and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland nurse was placed on administrative leave after sparking controversy for a social media post flouting COVID-19 health restrictions.

In a video on the platform TikTok, the Salem Health nurse posted that she still travels often and doesn’t wear a mask when she does. She also stated she lets her kids have play dates.

The video gained considerable popularity online, garnering millions of views. The nurse has since taken down her TikTok and Facebook accounts.

Salem Health addressed the video, which they said was posted Friday, saying the nurse does not speak for the company.

“This one careless statement does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here,” a spokesperson for the company told NewsNation affiliate KOIN. “Salem Health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.”

Salem Health also posted a statement on Facebook saying they are taking the situation very seriously and that the nurse is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

