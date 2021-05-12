Northwestern University requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccine for fall quarter

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University will be requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming school year.

The school sent an email Wednesday saying they are requiring vaccines for students for the 2021-2022 school year. Faculty and staff will not be required to be vaccinated.

“COVID-19 vaccines are the most important tool to help end the pandemic, and requiring students to be vaccinated will best support the health of our community and position us for in-person classroom and co-curricular activities for the Fall Term,” university officials said in a statement.

Information for students who need medical or religious exemptions will be available in June.

Students who are not vaccinated, and who do not qualify for an exemption, will not be able to register for fall classes.

DePaul University, Columbia College Chicago and Loyola University are all requiring students to be vaccinated for in-person instruction in the fall.

