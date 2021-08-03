Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

No masks, more than 60,000 fans: Doctors concerned ahead of massive Garth Brooks concert

News

by: Heidi Schmidt,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Thousands of fans plan to welcome one of country music’s biggest stars to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this weekend. More than 60,000 people are expected to be cheering when Garth Brooks takes the stage Saturday night.

While the Kansas City Chiefs recommend masks for anyone attending the concert who isn’t vaccinated, masks are not required inside the stadium, even with Kansas City’s mask mandate. Arrowhead is considered an outdoor facility, and the city’s emergency order only mandates masks indoors.

But the anticipated lack of masks at the popular concert concerns some Kansas City doctors.

“Here’s my personal preference: If you’re in a really big public space like that, with a whole lot of people, I think I’m gonna wear a mask there,” said Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at KU Health System.

Stites also pointed out that the concert is outdoors and said that’s the one promising aspect from a safety standpoint. Dr. Dana Hawkinson, infection prevention medical director at KU Health System, agreed.

“Unless there is a pit area where there is no specific seat but you are all crammed together, I think you’re a little more dense at this point in time, you’re a little bit more close together, probably easier to spread,” Hawkinson said. “But I would think areas such as seats or the walkways or things of that nature, you’re probably gonna be safe, just understand that situation around you.”

Story continues below:

According to the Chiefs’ website, workers will sanitize high-touch areas before and during the concert. There will also be hand sanitizer available throughout the stadium.

One thing that some might not be aware of is the state of Kansas still requires people to quarantine if they are not vaccinated, but are attending a mass gathering out of state where masks and social distancing are not practiced.

The Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead, in neighboring Missouri, meets those quarantine requirements.

The Chiefs and Kansas City, Missouri Health Department plan to hold a vaccination clinic Saturday before the concert begins. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that he expects anyone vaccinated at Saturday’s clinic to have a chance to win seat upgrades in a raffle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories