AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hail damage can potentially leave you paying thousands of dollars to repair your vehicle, but there are some steps you can take that could prevent that from happening even if you don’t have a garage or carport.

The thick blankets you wrap the furniture in to prevent scuffs and scratches during a move can be a great option. Wrap them around your car and cover the windows to prevent hail damage.

Damage from the hail storm on May 9, 2021 in Mason County. (Courtesy: Tony Plutino)

Photos from Nicole Austin and Karen Robinson show just some of the damage caused by large hail when storms rolled through the area Thursday.

Georgetown resident Julie Ward used bags of potting soil to shield her vehicle’s sunroof in a recent storm (Courtesy of Julie Ward)

Hail in Mason County on May 9, 2021 damages a car and accumulates to more than 5 inches. (Courtesy: Tony Plutino)

Submitted by Karen Robinson via Report It.

Damage to car after hailstorm on April, 12, 2021 in Llano County (Photo: Mason Lambert)

How to protect your car from hail damage

Hail in east Austin on March 25, 2021. (Courtesy: Hannah Weaver)

An overnight hail storm dropped larger than quarter-sized hail in parts of Austin, including off Cameron Road and U.S. Highway 290 on March 25, 2021. (Courtesy: Cody Hatfield)

Hail in northeast Austin (Courtesy of Rob Atter)

Cheaper moving blankets will cost $10 to $15, while thicker, higher quality blankets cost around $35 to 45. They can be purchased at most moving supply stores and hardware stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot.

If you have an old blanket you don’t use, that could work as well, but make sure anything you use is tied down or otherwise secured so it won’t blow away.

If you don’t have any blankets, look for cardboard boxes. Flatten them, either double-folded or single to cover more area, and use heavy items to hold the slats down. You can also place them under the windshield wipers to secure them over your windshield.

If your vehicle takes a beating, comprehensive car insurance should cover damage to the body, windshield and interior, but prices will be subject to estimates, and several claims could eventually impact what you pay per month. Check your insurance policy and call your agent if you have questions.

According to Weather Underground, U.S. hailstorms typically happen from May to August.