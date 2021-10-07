‘No climate, no deal’: Democrats still in climate spending stalemate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The battle over the climate change fight could sink Democrats’ ambitious plans for two infrastructure proposals.

Democrats want to pass two infrastructure packages they say would make transformative investments in everything from roads and bridges to education.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) said devastating wildfires, droughts, and storms make it clear: climate change provisions must be included in the larger infrastructure package.

“It is the environmental, economic, national security, and moral issue of our time,” he said. “No climate, no deal.”

But Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Democrats’ policies would drive up energy costs and kill fossil fuel jobs.

“There’s no limit to the harm Democrats will inflict on America to force the heartland to accept elite liberal fashions,” he said. “Their legislation includes special giveaways for electric cars that are disproportionately the preferred option — you guessed it — of wealthy people.”

Democrats say tax breaks have long benefitted the fossil fuel industry which is driving climate change.

“No questions asked. A member of Congress shows up, they get their tax breaks,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Wyden instead wants tax breaks for clean energy, clean transportation, and efficiency.

“The more you reduce carbon emissions, the bigger your tax savings,” he proposed.

The real problem for Democrats isn’t Republicans; Democrats can pass the larger infrastructure bill with only Democratic support. But Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin — who has political and financial ties to the coal industry — opposes the climate provisions.