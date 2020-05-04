Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ in TV series

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Actor Nicolas Cage is set to play the subject of Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” in a scripted television series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage will play Joe Exotic in eight episodes based on a Texas Monthly story published in 2019.

The article, titled “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” details how Exotic, real name Joe Maldonado-Passage, built his private zoo. The series will also focus on his feud with Carole Baskin, owner of Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue.

Cage has been in talks to play the role since April, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is currently titled “Joe Exotic.”

The Hollywood Reporter said the series will focus on Exotic’s fight to keep his animal park.

“It will explore how Joe became Joe Exotic and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation,” the article said.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular