Newsfeed Now: Trump rally preparations; Mask requirement debate

Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) –  Preparations are underway in Tulsa as President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first rally since the pandemic started at the BOK Center Saturday night. KFOR’s Cassandra Sweetman reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

MASK MANDATE: Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration issued a statewide mandate to require the use of face masks in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. KRON’s Ashley Zavala reports.

SCHOOLS RESUME: Texas public education students will resume in-person learning in the fall, the state’s education agency confirmed. KXAN’s Tom Miller joins the conversation.

REQUIRING A MASK: A farmers market in North Little Rock, AR is getting a lot of attention, both positive and negative, after enforcing that all customers must wear a face mask. KARK’s Haley Brooks reports.

