Newsfeed Now: Tracking Sally; Wildfires rage on the West Coast

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Tropical Storm Sally is the eighteenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Sally is showing signs of strengthening. WKRG meteorologist Thomas Geboy gives the latest track.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

CLIMATE CHANGE FIGHT: With crews battling wildfires that have killed at least 35 people, destroyed neighborhoods and enveloped the West Coast in smoke, another fight has emerged: leaders in the Democratic-led states and President Donald Trump have clashed over the role of climate change ahead of his visit Monday to California.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

OREGON FIRES: Although weather conditions have improved dramatically since last week for wildfire crews battling infernos across Oregon, air quality levels remain hazardous for much of the state.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ADOPTION STORY: A baby boy badly burned in Raymore, MO seven years ago is starting a new chapter in his life. WDAF’s Sherae Honeycutt reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.