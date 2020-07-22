Newsfeed Now: Shooting at Chicago funeral home; Deer breaks into home

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Video captured a mass shooting that injured 15 people after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side. WGN’s Julie Unruh joins the conversation.

DEER GOES VIRAL: A Raymond, Mississippi mother and son have gone viral on TikTok after security footage captured a bizarre moment. WJTV’s Andrew Harrison joins the conversation.

ICE CREAM EMERGENCY: A sweet tooth isn’t exactly an emergency, but that didn’t stop one Kansas City girl and her love of ice cream. WDAF’s Mark Alford joins the conversation.

