Newsfeed Now: Security guard charged with murder; 91-year-old lives out dream to vote

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – During the fourth and final day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court-nominee Judge Amy Coney

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

NEW BOOK:  Some final thoughts from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some previously unreleased materials have been gathered by one of her former clerks and will appear in a book coming out in March.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GUARD CHARGED WITH MURDER: Matthew Dolloff, the unlicensed security guard working with a 9NEWS reporting crew at a “Patriot Muster” in downtown Denver last week, will be charged with murder in the second degree.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

“FAKE” AGENTS: Memphis Police are circulating a video of two masked, armed men who identified themselves as fugitive agents before forcing their way into an apartment. Memphis Police said the agents were “fake.”

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DREAM TO VOTE: Humberto De La Vega, 91, walked into a Texas polling place to complete a task he’s wanted to do for the nearly 60 years – vote in a presidential election.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular