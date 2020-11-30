Newsfeed Now: Moderna seeking emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine; young genius makes history

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A 29-year-old Stillwater man is home from an eight-day hospital stay on oxygen. Now, he is using a walker while recovering from COVID-19. He’s sharing his story in hopes that others will realize the virus doesn’t care how old you are, it can still be very serious.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock man is going viral for a letter he says he received in the mail telling him that his Black Santa inflatable is dishonest and suggesting he move from the neighborhood.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — A 12-year-old Georgia boy is making history after being admitted to Georgia Tech.  

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-day search for a 1-year-old Tabby cat named Marley ended with success.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Kevin isn’t home alone at his house in Cherrywood. Kevin Urrutia-O’Reilly and his wife Alex Moreland live in the east Austin neighborhood and decided to go all out for Christmas decorating this year.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular