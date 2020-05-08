Listen Now
Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – May 8, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy.

A pedestrian walks by The Framing Gallery, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Other stories in today’s show:

VACCINES DEBATES: Between horrific images of mass graves, overcrowded hospitals and empty streets, doctors say the real-life consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have changed some parents’ views of vaccines. WDAF’s Linda Wagar takes a look.

RATS IN THE STREETS: The French Quarter is quiet. Silenced practically by the pandemic. On Bourbon Street, with bars closed, there’s barely any commotion during the day. But at night, that’s when the rats come out. WGNO’s Bill Wood reports.

ISOLATED COUPLE: With social distancing sticking around into the foreseeable future, we wanted to introduce you to a Colorado couple who lives in complete isolation. KDVR’s Kevin Torres reports.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

