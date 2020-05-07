Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 7, 2020

Listen Now
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.

PRISON CONCERNS: Within the walls of Texas prisons overrun with the new coronavirus, information on its spread is still scarce, and the people locked up and working inside are terrified. KXAN’s Erin Cargile reports.

ECONOMIC CASUALTY: Demetria Brown, like many other Mid-Southerners, is an economic casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic hit, Brown could be called a triple threat. She was a successful real estate agent, owned Trimmers hair salon and was a supervisor at Vitalant blood services. WREG’s Alex Coleman shares her story.

BEATING THE ODDS: A 10-year-old boy battling cancer and the coronavirus has beaten the odds. He is now a COVID-19 survivor and is back to getting his life-saving treatments to also beat cancer. Riley Duckworth and his mom joined the show to talk about his road to recovery.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

