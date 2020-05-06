Listen Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 6, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Vice President Mike Pence says the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Other stories in today’s show:

POSSIBLE VACCINE: The announcement from Pfizer Tuesday of clinical trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine has been greeted with excitement and hope that it is a light at the end of the tunnel. WOOD’s Casey Jones joins the conversation.

NECK DETECTORS: Around the clock monitoring – not by doctors and nurses – but sensors. No visit required. Local researchers are bringing engineering precision to the frontlines and the data may help bring a better understanding of COVID-19. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

MEAT SHORTAGES: Butcher shops have seen an increase in business, but with meat production slowdowns, it has made things challenging. KSNW’s Hunter Funk reports.

SISTERS ON THE FRONT LINES: East Tennessee sisters Hannah and Lily Vail are among the unsung heroes in the COVID-19 crisis. They may not have years of experience to help arm them in the fight against the lethal virus, but they’re not letting it scare them away from what they see as their calling in life. WATE’s Lori Tucker reports.

East Tennessee sisters Hannah and Lily Vail are among the unsung heroes in the COVID-19 crisis. (Courtesy photo)

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

