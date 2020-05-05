Listen Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 5, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – For much of the last two months, President Donald Trump has rarely left the grounds of the White House as he’s dealt with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and sought to minimize his own exposure to the disease.

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, in Washington.. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

But that changes Tuesday, when Trump is scheduled to travel to Arizona to visit a Honeywell facility that makes N95 masks in what the president suggests will mark the return to more regular travel.

Other stories in today’s show:

ON THE BORDER: Texas may be reopening for business, but the state’s southern border with Mexico is still closed to pedestrians to protect public health. The only people crossing the border are truck drivers delivering goods.  Washington reporter Anna Wiernicki reports.

Truck owner Nir Udi, left, and truck driver Yasmani Ferrera join other truck drivers and small truck owners stage a rally along Constitution Avenue Northwest near the White House Friday, May 1, 2020, in Washington, to gather support on the plight of the trucks drivers and small truck owners. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

STAYING POSITIVE: In 2017, an Ohio woman and her family made headlines when they said they forgave the man that murdered their father, Robert Godwin. Now, Tonya R. Godwin-Baines is hoping to help others who have coronavirus. WJW’s Peggy Gallek reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

THE NEW NORMAL: When will we be able to get back to normal life? It is a question many of us have, but it’s hard to tell, especially as we continue to see more positive cases of COVID-19 each week. WKRN’s Josh Breslow reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BANDING TOGETHER: Since the COVID-19 outbreak, sanitizer has been in high demand like never before. With businesses and cities starting to reopen, cleaning supplies are still hard to find in several stores. Weeks into the coronavirus pandemic, sanitizer went flying off the shelves and as demand grew, a couple of East Texans banned together and found a solution. KETK’s Mye Owens reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

