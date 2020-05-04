Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 4, 2020

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – If you are still waiting on your stimulus payment, you aren’t alone. Nearly 60 million people have yet to receive their money, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

U.S. President Donald Trump signs H.R. 748, the CARES Act in the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will battle the the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

GRIM REAPER AT THE BEACH: s the beaches reopen in Northwest Florida, a Florida lawyer is making it known he is not enthused. Daniel W. Uhlfelder, a lawyer and resident in Walton County, launched his “Grim Reaper Beach Tour” on Friday. Daniel joins the conversation to talk about his unique approach.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DENTIST SAFETY: From the air down to the water, a Chicago dentist is bringing high tech infection control to his neighborhood office. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

STAYING STRONG: During the current health crisis, health care for non-emergency patients has somewhat been put on hold — forcing hospitals to cancel or pushback medical testing, procedures, and surgeries. A Virginia child suffering from a brain bleed and is in need of medical testing, but hasn’t been able to get it because of COVID-19. WRIC’s Talya Cunningham reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular