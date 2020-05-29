Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
John Williams

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – May 29, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St. Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the U.S over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Protesters gather in front of a burning fast food restaurant Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Other stories in today’s show:

TESTING SUCCESS: A nationwide approach is being used to help coronavirus patients in Mobile, Alabama. WKRG’s Cherish Lombard reports.

FILE – In this March 24, 2020, file photo, medical staff members check a ventilator in protective suits at the care unit for the new COVID-19 infected patients inside the Koranyi National Institute of Pulmonology in Budapest. As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP, File)

CASINO CHANGES: Many casinos in Nevada will reopen on June 4, and due to COVID-19, there will be a lot of changes on casino floors. So there is one local company whose services are in high demand. KLAS’s John Langeler joins the conversation.

Las Vegas Strip (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WOMAN BEATS COVID: The coronavirus pandemic has been especially deadly for men and women over the age of sixty five, many living in nursing homes. But a 103-year-old nursing home resident infected by COVID-19 just weeks ago has beaten the odds. WWLP’s Rich Tettemer reports.

