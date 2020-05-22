Listen Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – May 22, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

A Wisconsin fire department is warning people about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in their vehicles on a hot day. In a Facebook post showing a burned car door, the Western Lakes Fire District explained the dangers associated with hand sanitizer.

VEGAS STRIP REOPENS: The Las Vegas Strip could welcome visitors as early as June 1. In preparation, Caesars Palace is undergoing a post-pandemic upgrade. KLAS’s John Langeler joins the conversation.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: St. Tammany Creative Arts Children’s Theater in Louisiana is not letting the pandemic stop them from rehearsing their summer musical. WGNO’s Bill Wood takes us inside the unique rehearsal process.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

