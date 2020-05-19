Listen Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 19, 2020

(KARK/NEXSTAR) –  About 10 million qualifying Americans are still waiting on their stimulus payment, according to the latest numbers from the Internal Revenue Service. On Monday, the IRS announced that about 4 million of those will now be sent a debit card preloaded with the funds.

This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

THE NEW NORMAL: As we re-enter our communities, non-contact temperature screening will be waiting to greet us. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

COURT ON YOUTUBE: Normally, going to court means going to a big building in the city. These days, the courthouse is in your house. WOOD’s Barton Deiters reports.

