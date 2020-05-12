Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 12, 2020

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will result in “needless suffering and death.”

FILE – In this April 13, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

CHILDREN ILLNESS:  A mysterious illness that affects children could be linked to COVID-19, and its rare but serious complication is alarming doctors. WOOD’s Donovan Long reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

LONG TERM EFFECTS: One reason to be cautious and fear COVID-19 is the acute illness some patients face. But there is new evidence that there may be long term effects in the mind. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

MAIL DELIVERY CONCERNS: Sitting in her kitchen, Pamela Bilbo described the fever and body aches. She said it’s a good day, because she can get out of bed. On Thursday, she said she found something in the mail that not only shocked her, but added to her stress. KXAN’s Arezow Doost reports.

Pamela Bilbo says a post-it notified her that she wouldn’t be getting mail due to COVID-19. (Pic Courtesy: Pamela Bilbo)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VETERAN RECOVERS: He survived World War II, and now a pandemic. Newsfeed Now told you about Marine Max Deweese last month when he was hospitalized with COVID-19. WDAF’s Sherae Honeycutt has an update.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories