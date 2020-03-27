Listen Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – March 27, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the U.S. topped 82,000 on Thursday. That’s just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.

Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S.

Other stories in today’s show:

STIMULUS DEAL: The US House is taking up the historic $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. While there are some disagreements, both parties see the need to pass the bill as urgent.  Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, accompanied by White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland and acting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, walks to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A WIFE’S LOSS: The wife of a Johnson County man who lost his battle with COVID-19 is speaking out. She wants people to know about who her husband was beyond the disease. WDAF’s Sherae Honeycutt reports.

HOUSECALL: Ring doorbell video captured a man dressed in a doctor’s coat on the doorsteps of a home in Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, he’s a real doctor who’s making house calls to several of his patients if they can’t leave home during the coronavirus pandemic. WKRG’s Blake Brown reports.

ACTS OF KINDNESS: WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good in these stressful times.

