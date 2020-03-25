Listen Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 25, 2020

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Stocks are peeking higher in early morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as indexes look to lock in their first back-to-back gain since the market’s brutal sell-off began last month on worries about the coronavirus outbreak. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

Stock trader Jonathan Corpina works at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, following gains overseas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Other stories in today’s show:

NEW POSSIBLE SYMPTOMS: During Tuesday’s press conference in Ohio, Dr. Amy Acton provided new numbers regarding the coronavirus, new symptoms and encouraged people who don’t feel well to stay home. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

FIGHTING TO STAY ALIVE: An Oklahoma man is fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19. Geoffrey Cowan is still in the ICU hooked up to a ventilator, and his wife is also under the same roof being monitored by doctors around the clock. KFOR’s Peyton Yager reports.

SENDING A STRONG MESSAGE: A Harding University student is the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in White County, Arkansas. Emily Davis is currently in quarantine at her home after learning her diagnosis Monday. She says she initially went to the doctor thinking she had the flu or strep throat. KARK’s Susan El Khourey reports.

Arch_at_entry_of_Harding_College_1552518215370.png

DRIVE THRU CONFESSIONS: A Catholic Church in Louisiana is offering drive-thru confessions during the coronavirus pandemic. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joins the conversation.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

