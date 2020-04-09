Listen Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 9, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The food supply chain has so far been holding up under the pressure of the coronavirus crisis. Grocery stores are meeting the demand and keeping most of their shelves stocked. However, experts say they are not sure how long the system can survive the pressure the pandemic is putting on every level. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

ANTIBODY TEST: Health experts say many people do not even know if they had COVID-19. New antibody tests rolling out may provide the proof. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

STUCK IN COLOMBIA: Rachel Davis and her family left for Bogota, Colombia on March 1 hoping to adopt two teenage boys. However, shortly after the Lakin family arrived, the country went into quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KSNW’s Gwyn Bevel joins the conversation.

MEET EDDIE: The sign language interpreter for Governor Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 press conferences has made quite the splash on social media. Even with the attention, he says it’s not about him. It’s about the message he’s trying to relay. KARK’s Claire Kreuz reports.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

