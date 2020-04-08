Listen Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 8

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – So far there haven’t been any major coronavirus outbreaks in rural parts of the country but lawmakers worry that rural hospitals could be overwhelmed if an outbreak were to happen. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

Other stories in today’s show:

SURVIVOR SPEAKS OUT: In a tearful Facebook Live post, 35-year-old Joshua McConico warns his family and friends to take the coronavirus seriously. WKRG’s Devon Walsh shares the story.

STAY HOME: Doctors in leadership positions at each of the Oklahoma City metro’s major medical centers are preparing for a surge in patients. They are worried Oklahomans are not doing enough to stem the COVID-19 crisis. KFOR’s Ali Meyer reports.

QUARANTINE LESSONS: Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Casey Pruitt had been used to spending some extra time at her family home recently. Two months later, Casey and Jeremy made the decision to have their boys join mom and little sister at home during the school week after watching the impact COVID-19 had overseas. WATE’s Jordan Crammer reports.

A FAMILIAR FACE: A little boy in Marion is becoming a familiar face after a video capturing his love for his baby sister went viral. KARK’s Hilary Hunt reports.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

