Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 6

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – While staying at home, your lawmakers are working on the next steps in the battle to save lives, jobs and the economy during the coronavirus outbreak. But they are divided on what should come next. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

STRONG MESSAGE: An Oklahoma City ER nurse is now in quarantine after showing symptoms related to COVID-19. She is now sending a strong message to her community. Stop the Spread. KFOR’s Peyton Yager reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

RENT IS DUE: It’s April 1 and time to pay rent, but thousands of local tenants who have lost their jobs and income because of COVID-19 may not be able to afford it. KXAN’s David Barer joins the conversation.

An apartment building in Austin. (KXAN Photo).

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ANNIVERSARY SURPRISE: With nursing homes across the state on lockdown during the pandemic, it forced an Arkansas couple to find a creative way to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. KARK’s Susan El Khourey reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular