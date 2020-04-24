Live Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 24, 2020

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – It’s been a week since the federal government’s small business loan ran out of money. But after clearing the Senate earlier this week, the House voted Thursday to pass an emergency package of nearly a half-trillion dollars.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

PRAYERS FOR OTHERS: WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says the casket business is busy these days.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GRIM REAPER PROTEST: Decisions about opening beaches in our area are being made now. One Florida attorney thinks it’s too soon. In a now viral Twitter post he made only one day ago, he promises to travel around the state dressed as the ‘Grim Reaper’ to protest beaches opening up prematurely during the coronavirus pandemic. WKRG’s Cherish Lombard reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CONNECTING WITH FANS:

It’s an iconic experience that attracts millions of visitors to Nashville. Live music emanates from honky tonks on Broadway day and night. If you frequent Broadway, there’s a good chance you have seen Carl Wockner perform his unique style of acoustic organic pop. But that all abruptly changed March 16 when bars were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

