White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference
Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – April 22, 2020

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A second coronavirus outbreak could emerge this winter in conjunction with the flu season to make for an even more dire health crisis, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The Washington Post.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Other stories in today’s show:

DISEASE DETECTIVES: In Ohio, state and local health departments have people working as disease detectives trying to uncover more about the spread of COVID-19 and you could get a call. WJW’s Ed Gallek reports.

REMEMBERING A MOTHER: A family is mourning the loss of a loving mother, after the woman lost her fight with COVID-19. Pam McCrory was only in her upper 50s and had no underlying health conditions. She passed away on Saturday, April 18th, which was also her daughter’s 18th birthday. WIVB’s Kelsey Anderson reports.

SOCIAL STIGMAS: It’s been 14 days since Ailie Green tested positive for coronavirus. Green felt it was important to let her friends and family know, they needed to get tested if they were seeing any signs of illness. Green said it’s been quite difficult to self-isolate for fear that she still may be contagious. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

MEAT PACKING CONCERNS: Coronavirus is impacting the food production industry in Kansas. Multiple meat processing plants in southwest Kansas, as well as Lyon County, are seeing workers out sick with the coronavirus. KSNW’s Hunter Funk reports.

ACT OF KINDNESS: A 12-year-old girl made a enormous donation to people who are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis and she hopes it will inspire similar kindness in others. KFOR’s Cassandra Sweetman reports.

