Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 15, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) –  The much-anticipated tracking tool that gives you the ability to check on the status of your coronavirus stimulus payment from the federal government is now live on the IRS website.

Other stories in today’s show:

CUTTING FUNDING: President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he is instructing his administration to withhold funding for the World Health Organization while the White House investigates the organization’s role in how it handled the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NURSING HOME DEATHS: At least 45 residents of a Richmond, Va., nursing home have died from the novel coronavirus, officials said. WRIC’s Kerri O’ Brien joins the conversation.

VETERAN FIGHTS BATTLE WITH COVID-19: A 99-year-old World War II veteran is fighting the coronavirus in a Johnson County hospital. WDAF’s Sherae Honeycutt reports.

VIRTUAL ADOPTION: The coronavirus has forced many of us to use technology to connect with people in ways we never have before. On Friday, a unique experience inside the Mahoning County, OH Probate Court helped a local family grow. WKBN’s Gerry Ricciutti reports.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

