Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 13

WASHINGTON DC (NEXSTAR) — The coronavirus pandemic is hitting American’s pocketbooks and many are just hanging on, waiting for the stimulus check from the government. But, with that, the Federal Trade Commission has a warning about scams related to those checks. Washington reporter Alexandra Limon reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

DEADLY STORMS: Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in response to the severe tornadoes and storms that hit Mississippi on Easter Sunday. WJTV’s Anna Farish joins the conversation.

VACCINE TESTING: Since this crisis began, health experts have explained the reason the COVID-19 virus is so dangerous and deadly is because there is no vaccine. While flu kills thousands every year, so many are protected by an inoculation designed to lessen the severity and duration of symptoms. Thursday, it was announced Inovio Pharmaceuticals, a Pennsylvania biotech company, is beginning trials. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

PLASMA TESTING: In Oklahoma, OU is taking part in a clinical trial that researchers believe can help the most severely ill COVID-19 patients through plasma transfusions from people who have already recovered. KFOR’s Cassandra Sweetman reports.

HUG CURTAIN: At a time when we could all use a hug, a Louisiana woman is finding a creative way to give them amid the Coronavirus outbreak. WVLA’s Crystal Whitman reports.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

