Newsfeed Now: Biden administration pushes COVID vaccinations efforts in hardest-hit areas; Teen uses TikTok to help grandfather with Alzheimer’s

(NEXSTAR) – More than 90 million eligible Americans are still unvaccinated, according to the White House COVID-19 Response Team. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the agency is seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations in all age groups. The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to get more students vaccinated, including pop-up clinics in every district and incentives. The administration also reported vaccinations are increasing in the hardest-hit areas. Officials say that’s even more important from a community-wide perspective as kids go back to school. Watch the video play above for more on this story.

Moderna, Inc., says it has seen its COVID-19 vaccine’s antibody levels decline over time and believes people who received two doses of it will need a booster shot before winter to protect against virus variants.

A man is thanking two police officers who are brothers for helping to save his life after he was shot while visiting Indianapolis.

An Ohio family is raising money for a specially-trained service dog for their little girl how was born with a rare genetic disorder that has delayed her development and affected her muscle tone.

A California restaurant struggling to hire new employees is turning to technology for help by using an autonomous food delivery robot.

When a motorcycle is too powerful and you’re not quite ready for a scooter, a new type of electric bike may be just the right thing.

Team USA continues to win big at the summer games. Watch the video player above for a look at some of the winners from Tokyo and for information on how the heat is impacting events.

A teen saw that her grandfather with Alzheimer’s disease seemed to be fading away in front of her eyes. Then she created TikTok videos with him to bring a positive change to his life and to the rest of the family.

