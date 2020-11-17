Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

News Orleans mayor: Mardi Gras 2021 parades will not be permitted

News

by: Elizabeth Chmurak

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation Now) — If you are planning on heading down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras 2021, you can expect the celebration to look a lot different. No parades will be allowed to roll during carnival due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

According to the “Mardi Gras 2021 FAQS” posted on the mayor’s office page of the City of New Orleans website: “The City of New Orleans cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious Holiday, however we will not be able to celebrate the Holiday this year as we have in the past.”

Screenshot from City of New Orleans website.

As for the traditional parades that cruise down the French Quarter, the facts on the website read: “Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus.”

Cantrell is also asking the community to submit their ideas on how to celebrate the carnival season safely. Those ideas must be submitted via email by Dec. 5, click here for more information.

The first recorded Mardi Gras street parade in New Orleans took place in 1837.

NewsNation affiliate WGNO contributed to this report.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular