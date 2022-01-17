Newborn found dead in duffel bag on Near North Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a newborn was found dead on the Near North Side inside a duffel bag.

Officials said the baby boy was found on the 1000 block of North Orleans Street around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The Chicago Tribune reported that the bag was found covered with snow outside a firehouse.

Temperatures were approximately 22 degrees at the time the baby was found, fire officials said.

No further information was provided and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Officials encourage anyone in the area who may have surveillance footage of an individual with a duffel bag early Saturday morning to contact police.

The Illinois Safe Haven law allows parents to bring an unharmed baby up to 30 days old to a staff member at a hospital, fire station, police station or emergency care facility no questions asked.

For more information on the services, call 1-888-510-2229 or visit saveabandonedbabies.org.