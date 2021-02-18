Newborn baby found dead in New York dumpster, mother arrested

by: WPIX,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A newborn baby was found dead in a Coney Island dumpster after the infant’s mother called police, officials said late Wednesday.

According to police, the mother called 911 and told authorities she gave birth on February 12. She admitted she put the child in the trash but did not know the baby’s location, police said.

Officers alerted EMS, and shortly thereafter, the child was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in a garbage back inside of a dumpster on West 27th Street, police said. The child was pronounced dead.

According to police, it appeared the infant had been in the dumpster since Feb. 12. It was not made clear if the baby was deceased when left in the dumpster.

The woman was arrested and charges are pending.

