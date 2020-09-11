New York schools could eliminate snow days

News

by: Char'Nese Turner and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — The New York State Education Department is giving school districts the option to eliminate snow days.

The State Education Department notified school districts by memo of a one-year “Snow Day Pilot Program” that will help schools meet local needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Education officials will reevaluate the policy after the 2020-21 school year. At that point, leaders will decide whether to keep it moving forward.

The department of education said districts could switch to remote learning when they would normally cancel classes for inclement weather.

