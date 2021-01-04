Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

New York finds first case of more contagious, ‘UK’ strain of coronavirus

News

by: Elizabeth Chmurak

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNation Now)— New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his state has found its first case of the “UK” strain of the coronavirus, raising concerns about threats to hospital capacity should it spread rapidly in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media on Monday. He announced that Wadsworth lab confirmed a local case of the COVID-19 variant, named B117, first identified in the U.K.

Cuomo says that a man in his 60s living in a town north of Albany has the new strain. The man, who is recovering, had not traveled recently. He owns a jewelry store in Saratoga County, N Fox Jewelers, located on Broadway. The store has been closed since December 21, 2020, but the state is asking all customers who visited the store from December 18 through December 21 to be tested for COVID-19.

“Wadsworth lab confirmed a case of the U.K. strain in Saratoga County,” Cuomo said. “He’s a man in his 60s who had some symptoms. He did not travel recently, so evidence suggests it’s in the community.”

Wadsworth Laboratory, based in Albany, began research into a new strain of COVID-19, which was first spotted in the United Kingdom, in late December.

New York has carried out 5,000 tests for the new strain – and so far has only found the one case. Cuomo says it could be a “game changer” if the new strain increases hospitalizations and forces regions to close down.

“I think this strain is more prevalent than people know,” Cuomo said.

The B117 COVID-19 strain, according to NY Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, is more transmittable. The governor said this strain is thought to be 70% more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain and he said contact tracing is paramount to mitigate the spread of the strain.

“It’s about contact tracing,” said Cuomo. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can. We need the community’s help.”

New York State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said there’s no evidence yet that the new variant isn’t affected by vaccines, or that it is more dangerous for people who are infected.

WROC/WWTI and Reuters contributed to this report.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular