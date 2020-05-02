Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

New plan from Senate Democrats puts money in pockets of furloughed Americans, cuts out banks

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some Democrats in the U.S. Senate want the government to pay the wages and benefits of furloughed employees.

“Have the government directly pay a portion of people’s salary during the economic challenge,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said.

Warner, along with three other Democrats, call it the Paycheck Security Program, something they say is modeled after a system used in some European countries.

“In those countries, they’ve only seen a slight increase in unemployment because the government has gone ahead and just directly paid the paychecks for a percentage of each worker’s salary,” Warner said.

If passed, the program will cover salaries and wages for employees who make less than $90,000 dollars, as well as overhead operating expenses like rent and utilities for businesses shut down by the coronavirus crisis.

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones says this approach will help open the economy safely.

“This will give businesses and the individuals that cushion necessary so that we can do it the right way and not try to rush it,” Jones said.

Warner says he thinks this is a better method than the current Paycheck Protection Program that relies on banks to distribute funds.

“Let’s just make it simpler, make it easier to understand. Cut out the middleman,” Warner said.

Warner says he’s hoping to gain Republican support and knows some members of the opposing party who are preparing their own similar plans.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular