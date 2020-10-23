New iPhone 12 now for sale; trade-in offers and how you can get it for free

ST. LOUIS- Apple’s iPhone 12 debuted today and its latest model is complete with 5G. Phones stores opened earlier than usual today so tech enthusiasts could be among the first to get their hands on the new phone.

It is equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks, hoping that demand for higher data speeds will spark demand for new phones.

There are four versions of the new iPhone 12 ranging in price from almost $700 to roughly $1,100.

However, there are ways you can get the phone for much cheaper — and even free — by making a deal with one of the major carriers.

AT&T is allowing customers to get the iPhone 12 for free with an $800 trade-in. New and existing customers who trade in an iPhone 8 and newer are eligible. Customers would have to get an unlimited data plan and make a 30-month commitment to the carrier.

Owners of the iPhone 11 Pro or 10 XS can earn a $850 trade-in credit from T-Mobile for the new iPhone. However, you have to be a new customer to get that deal. Existing customers can earn trade-in values between $200-$500.

Verizon is offering up a $800 trade-in to new customers who have an iPhone X or newer. Existing customers with an eligible data plan can trade in the same phones and get an iPhone 12 by paying $15 month for 2 years.