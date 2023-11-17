CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday ended with a dead shooter and at least one person wounded, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that other than the shooter, one person was shot in the lobby. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

One patient was taken Friday to Concord Hospital for treatment, said Dawn Beers, public affairs manager. The patient’s condition wasn’t provided. At a press conference late Friday, police said the shooting was contained to the front lobby and that patients are safe.

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon, but did not give a number and did not say if any had died.

New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, which has roughly 185 beds, is the only state-run psychiatric hospital for adults in the state. It is located in the capital city of Concord, near Concord High School, multiple state agencies and a district courthouse. It’s located on a large campus comprising more than a hundred acres (40.5 hectares) of land.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster called the shooting “horrifying” in a statement and asked the public to stay away from the hospital while police worked the scene.

“Thank you to the State Police Officers who responded to the scene so quickly,” Kuster said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the victim, their family, and the Concord community.”

Other members of the state’s congressional delegation also released statements of support.

“The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

Friday’s shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation’s most violent fields.

This is a developing story.