New guidance for churches and houses of worship in Illinois

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois officials released new guidance for faith leaders as the state enters phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan tomorrow.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says officials received many plans and ideas from faith leaders. “The Illinois Department of Public Health has reviewed many detailed proposals and has provided guidance, not mandatory restrictions, for faith leaders to use in their efforts to ensure the health and safety of their congregants,” said Pritzker.

The suggestions include guidance on capacity limits, new cleaning protocols, limiting indoor gatherings to less than 10 people, the reduction of activities like sharing food, and how to conduct safe outdoor services.

“The safest options remain remote and drive-in services, but for those that want to conduct in-person activities, IDPH is offering best practices,” said Gov. Pritzker.

You can learn more about the recommendations on the IDPH site.

