New COVID-19 restrictions begin Friday in 4 suburban counties

by: WGN Web Desk and Judy Wang

Posted: / Updated:

Stricker COVID-19 guidelines take effect Friday in four suburban counties are coronavirus cases reach record levels in Illinois.

Bans on indoor dining at bars and restaurants and limits on gatherings to 25 people or less will be put in place in DuPage, Will, Kane and Kankakee counties. The rollback comes after several days of positivity rates above 8%.

Bars, restaurants and casinos must also close by 11 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says bars especially show up consistently in contact tracing.

Gov. JB Pritzker has threatened to close down or take licenses from those who don’t comply. Pritzker says state police will issue citations to scofflaw businesses.

Several suburban restaurants say they’re planning to defy the governor’s orders to shut down indoor dining Friday. For some the defiance to the order is political, but others say it’s a matter of survival.

The positivity rate must drop to 6.5% for three straight days for restrictions to be lifted.

