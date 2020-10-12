Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

New COVID-19 antibody blood test granted emergency authorization from FDA

News

by: Haley Townsend and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA – JULY 22: Dr. Jacqueline Delmont, Chief Medical Officer of SOMOS Community Care, takes blood from a person for a COVID-19 antibody test in a medical tent at a testing site locate at the Miami Lakes Youth Center on July 22, 2020 in Miami Lakes, Florida. Testing is being provided by doctors from New York City associated with SOMOS Community Care, as the state of Florida experiences a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use approval for Abbott’s latest lab-based COVID-19 IgM antibody test, the company announced Monday.

Abbott said in a news release that the new IgM antibody test is the company’s seventh COVID-19 related test to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Abbott first developed an IgG blood test for COVID-19 antibodies. What’s different about the newly authorized test from its widely-used predecessor is that an IgM antibody is helpful in determining a recent infection, as these particular antibodies become undetectable in the weeks to months following the initial infection. In contrast, the IgG antibodies persist in the patient’s body for longer after recovery from the virus.

“Having this more complete picture of where a patient is in their recovery can help healthcare providers determine if treatment, isolation or follow-up visits are needed,” the release from Abbott noted.

According to the company, the IgM test demonstrates “high reliability” in both Abbott’s research and lab studies, with “99.56% specificity and 95.00% sensitivity for patients tested 15 days after symptom onset.”

Previous Abbott tests that received FDA emergency use authorization include molecular tests, a rapid antigen test and the IgG antibody test.

Read more from Abbott on the test.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular