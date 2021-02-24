Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

New coronavirus variant identified in New York

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A new coronavirus variant that could be more transmissible and intractable than the traditional strain is on the rise in New York City, researchers said on Wednesday.

Two studies — one from Columbia University and another from the California Institute of Technology — identified the new variant as B.1.526. Outside experts have reviewed neither study.

The new variant, which shares similarities with that of one discovered first in South Africa, was first identified in samples collected in New York in November. By mid-February, it represented about 12% of cases, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons said on Wednesday.

The Columbia researchers said an analysis of publicly available databases did not show a high prevalence of coronavirus variants recently identified in South Africa and Brazil in case samples from New York City and surrounding areas.

“Instead, we found high numbers of this home-grown lineage,” Dr. Anne-Catrin Uhlemann, assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in a statement to Reuters.

The Columbia study found that B.1.526 shares some worrying characteristics with B.1.351, the variant first identified in South Africa, and P.1., which was first identified in Brazil. Several studies have suggested that those new variants are more resistant to some existing vaccines than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

The researchers said the main concern is a change in one area of the virus’s spike protein, called E484K, present in all three variants. The E484K mutation is believed to weaken the body’s immune response to the virus.

California Institute of Technology detected the variant using a software tool they developed for quickly examining spike mutations.

“Using this tool, we detected an emerging lineage of viral isolates in the New York region that shares mutations with previously reported variants,” researchers said.

The Columbia study was not publicly available as of Wednesday evening.

Studies have shown that recently launched coronavirus vaccines are still likely to neutralize the virus and protect against severe illness, even for infections with new variants. Vaccine makers are also working to develop booster shots to combat mutated versions of the virus.

Reporting by Deena Beasley and Reuters.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular