New chairman to lead board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A bankruptcy and corporate law professor will be the new chairman of a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances, officials announced Tuesday.

David Skeel will replace José Carrión, who had led the board since the U.S. Congress created it in 2016 as the U.S. territory struggled through an economic crisis and sought to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load. It was the biggest municipal bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.

Carríon had announced in July that he was stepping down, and two other board members have stepped down since. Those two other positions have not been filled.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories