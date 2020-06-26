Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

New calculator to determine coronavirus presence on surfaces, in air

News

by: Hank Allen and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WGNO) — There is a new online tool to help determine the amount of coronavirus present on surfaces and in the air.

Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate developed the tool to allow people to enter weather conditions in their area to determine the risk of coming into contact with the coronavirus.

Acting Undersecretary William Bryan sat down with WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen to discuss the new technology and how it was developed. Bryan also talked about the DHS Science and Technology PANTHR initiative and efforts to research the virus.

The tool has two calculators: one to determine surface decay and another for airborne decay.

“It’s an incredible tool. It’s a tool that can be used by citizens in disinfecting your own home,” Bryan said. “It can also be used by business owners and operators.”

Bryan said heat and humidity are favorable ingredients for the “rapid decay” of the virus in the air and on surfaces outdoors.

“The virus does not like hot, humid, sunny conditions,” Bryan said. “Certainly, we’re entering that season now that summer is approaching. It’s on us right now as we speak. So the conditions that we’re facing right now are really good for us to get a handle on the spread of the virus, the transmission of the virus.”

Bryan said his unit’s efforts, including the tool, is just a small piece in the bigger puzzle in fighting the virus.

“If you look at the rate of transmission of the virus, it’s like a chain,” he said. “And we’ve been able to identify some weak links in that chain.”

Below is the full unedited interview with Hank and William Bryan.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular