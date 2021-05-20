Never before seen flower blooms at Missouri Botanical Garden

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – An extremely rare tree is flowering inside a greenhouse at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

“It is the first time that the flower of this plant has ever been observed by plant scientists or horticulturists, and possibly by anyone at all,” the Missouri Botanical Garden said.

There are only about 24 Karomia gigas trees in existence in its native Tanzania.

Missouri Botanical Garden senior horticulturist Justin Lee saw the flower on May 3 when he was tending to a group of saplings.

The flower is about one-inch-long and is purple and white. The tree is related related to mint.

It’s a bit odd for a mint flower. It looks flipped inside out,” Lee said.

The Missouri Botanical Garden expects more Karommia gigas flowers to bloom in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular