O’FALLON, Ill. – It’s been more than a week since one notable Illinois health care first started dealing with a major technology system outage.

After Labor Day weekend, network outages continue to impact facilities operated by the ‘Hospital Sisters Health System,’ or HSHS. The group has multiple facilities in Illinois and Wisconsin, including St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

An online post from HSHS says a system outage has temporarily taken virtually all operating systems offline. The outage involves websites, internet service, telephones, and computer applications

According to a Facebook post Tuesday, the outages at St. Elizabeth’s were deemed to be “unplanned” and have not yet been resolved.

“We appreciate your ongoing patience as we navigate this unplanned outage. We are working diligently to bring all of our systems back online as quickly and as safely as possible, and we are prioritizing patient safety as we establish a process for restoration.

Despite the outages, many in-person services are still available to patients. Click here for more information.